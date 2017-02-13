Beyonce Is A Golden Goddess During Her 2017 Grammy Awards Performance

In a surprise that the world was no doubt delighted to receive, Beyonce performed at the 2017 Grammy Awards, naturally delivering a flawless set during her time onstage. The star was introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles, who delivered an emotional speech praising Beyonce before the star took the stage.

Looking absolutely breathtaking in a gold gown with a gold headdress, Beyonce began her performance with a spoken word track playing in the background as a video of the star flashed onscreen. In the video, the singer’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, sat with Beyonce and Knowles, all wearing golden yellow ensembles and halos.

The star began her performance with her song “Love Drought,” swaying onstage along with a group of female dancers dressed in flowing gowns. She then moved into “Sandcastles,” sitting on a wooden chair as her voice took center stage. The singer looked stunning, her glittering dress accenting her stomach, as Beyonce had recently announced that she and her husband, Jay-Z, are expecting twins. Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were quick to give Beyonce a standing ovation as the star beamed at her family after finishing her performance.

Beyonce is also nominated for several awards throughout the night, including Album of the Year.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com