Beth Chapman Posts Family Photo of Hubby ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane for Father’s Day

Father’s Day came and went on Sunday, June 16, and Beth Chapman celebrated her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman with a social media post one day later.

Beth posted a photo of Duane with two of his grandsons and one of his great-grandchildren, with Duane holding the infant in his lap as his grandsons sit beside him.

“Was a great Fathers day,” Beth wrote. “#Grandsons #greatgrandson #dogsmostwanted #GGB #wgnamerica.”

The reality star’s fans were happy to see the sweet moment captured on film, with one commenting, “Well they have the coolest grandfather and great grandfather EVER!”

“Four generations. God bless. Beautiful family,” someone else wrote, while a third chimed in, “Happy Father’s Day to you all. What a beautiful blessing of Father, Son, Grandson and Great grandson.”

Back in May, Beth shared another touching photo of Duane, posting a shot of the bounty hunter sleeping along with a loving caption.

“HE SLEEPS ! When he finally does sleep you can still see the worry and stress on his face , He has been by my side non stop since this happened strong and encouraging me every day !” she wrote. “There is no doubt we’re my strength comes from . Being with him is the most important thing to me . Ours is one of the greatest love story’s never told . It’s a love worth fighting 4! Ty for loving me sooo much [Duane Chapman] #Nevergiveup #nevergivein #wgnamerica.”

Beth is staying strong in the midst of her battle with cancer — the reality star was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, and while she was later declared cancer-free she revealed in September 2018 that her cancer had returned. Despite her setbacks, her husband told DailyMailTV that nothing will stop Beth from hunting down criminals.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy, but not Beth,” Duane said. “She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude. She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

Beth recently opened up about her mindset on Twitter, writing that she has good and bad days.

It try’s but I rebuke that,

I ask god to bind that spirit and keep those thoughts from my head I’m no different I have good days and bad #warriorwomen #cancerwillnotbeatme #WGNAmerica #DogsMostWanted https://t.co/3fblOl1OhO — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) June 14, 2019

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrsdog4real