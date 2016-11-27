Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Jetset to Honduras After Calling off Wedding

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are taking a break from TV madness and jetting off on a much-needed vacation.

While the couple may have recently put their wedding on hold, they are still very much in love and focusing on the now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ben and Lauren travel to Honduras and open up about why their relationship is ‘better than it’s ever been’ https://t.co/eMR5qquFtY pic.twitter.com/wtM4mXPkW6 — People Magazine (@people) November 27, 2016

“We’re still engaged and we’re still together,” Higgins explained. “We are building a foundation and we’re taking every day one step at a time. That’s what I’m excited about.”

The Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? stars soared away to Honduras earlier this month for Higgins’ non-profit work for Humanity and Hope. “The overall vision of Humanity and Hope is to end poverty,” Higgins told PEOPLE. “It’s a huge vision, but with every village and every person who is influenced, we get closer to our goal,” says Higgins. “I’ve been to Honduras eight times and every time I go down I feel more hopeful.”

Higgins says he will never forget a moment at a 6th grade graduation where he witnessed the first students to move on to secondary education due to Humanity and Hope’s great work.

Bushnell is also joining in and getting her hands dirty saying, “Being down there really changed my perspective. It changed my outlook on life and made me want to get more involved.”

Bushnell also added that this trip was exactly what the two needed before they say “I do.”

“This trip brought us closer together. We weren’t ready to jump into a wedding. And we both needed to take a step back from life in the limelight. Me understanding a little bit more of where Ben’s heart is was so important and exactly what we needed.”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com