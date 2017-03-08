Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Call Off The Divorce, Sources Say

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are nixing their divorce, sources told PEOPLE.

The actors announced their separation back in June of 2015 and while they aren’t back together, they’ve decided to keep working on their marriage after going through a recent rough patch that nearly led to a permanent split.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner told PEOPLE. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

A source close to the couple insists it was a decision they both made. “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

The day following the Academy Awards, Affleck and Garner hosted a small party at their home in Los Angeles to celebrate son Samuel’s 5th birthday, along with their daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

“The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” a source said.

Although the two seem to be in a good place now, they recently went through a tough period and almost ended things for good, with Garner reportedly telling friends she would file for a divorce. Despite their struggles after announcing their initial separation, they’ve lived together much of the time to co-parent their children.

“Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either,” a source revealed.

Here’s hoping these crazy kids can work things out!

