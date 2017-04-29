Bella Hadid Distances Herself From Fyre Festival In Twitter Apology

The Fyre Festival incident has any celebrity or musician associated with the event distancing themselves and the latest to do so is model Bella Hadid.

The supermodel, who didn’t actually attend the festival that dissolved in chaos before it ever officially got started, took to Twitter on Saturday to address the failed luxury experience that left a lot of attendees without food or even shelter on an island.

Bella wrote in the lengthy note, “Hey guys, I just want to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and that they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives.”

“I initially trusted this would be an amazing and memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come,” she continued. “I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also said she hoped everyone who went was okay now. “I hope everyone is safe and back with their loved ones.”

Hadid sounds a lot like rapper Ja Rule, who was one of the organizers for the event. The rapper denied the event was a “scam,” adding, “I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I’m taking responsibility.”

Initially, this weekend was supposed to be the inaugural Fyre Festival, intended to be a days-long event created by Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland. The opulent experience, which had tickets starting around $1,200 and eventually topping six-figure sums, was billed as a “cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food.”

The idea behind Fyre Fest was to gather millennials who like the finer things in life to the Islands of Exumas to party down in the most epic of fashions, but instead got stranded without beds and barely had food to eat.

