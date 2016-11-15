Beauty and the Beast Trailer is Disney Magic

Disney will attempt to continue its trend of converting old animated properties into successful live action movies with Beauty and the Beast, and the first trailer for the film is now online!

The film stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans as Belle, The Beast and Gaston (respectively) – and all-star lineup of actors bringing the living house wares of the Beast’s castle to life. The first teaser trailer gave us the setup for film, but with today’s full trailer, we get to see how the live-action and CGI mixes together to create the classic Disney fairytale for modern movie audiences. Not surprisingly, the results are Disney-level magical.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

[Embed id=56787]Beauty and the Beast[/Embed]