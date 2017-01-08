Beauty And The Beast Standee Gives First Look At Servants’ Human Forms

Next year, Disney will finally unveiled its much-anticipated remake of Beauty and the Beast. The iconic story was first imagined by the pop culture monolith with the 1991 animated classic, and Disney has since decided to give the romantic tale a live-action twist. Over the past few months, the studio has been gifting fans with images and trailers for the breathtaking film. And, now, a brand-new advertisement is giving fans their first-look at the human forms of the Beast’s many servants.

Thanks to Beauty and the Beast Movie News, a picture of a theater standee for the film has hit the Internet. The massive advert features the main cast of the film, and it also highlights the human forms of characters like Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, and more.

To the right-hand side, fans can see five actors dressed up as their human characters. Emma Thompson can be seen donning Mrs. Potts’ ensemble and holding a tea cup in what is a sure-fire reference to Chip. Below her, Ian McKellen and Ewan McGregor can be seen in powered wigs and frilly coats as Cogsworth and Lumiere respectively. Next, fans can see Stanley Tucci’s Cadenz and Audra McDonald’s Garderobe while Gugu Mbatha-Raw is dressed as Plumette at the bottom.

On the other side, images of Maurice, Gaston, and Le Fou can be seen. The three men are all dressed in period garb, and Josh Gad looks particularly enthusiastic to be playing Gaston’s lackey judging by this picture.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.