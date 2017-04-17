‘Baywatch’ Star Sentenced to Jail and Five Years Probation for Stabbing

This Baywatch Star is in some trouble.

Alum Jeremy Jackson has been sentenced to jail and five years probation as part of a plea he took after he stabbed a woman in a 2015 incident in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to 270 days in the L.A. County jail, but he will only spend 161 days behind bars because the judge gave him a 109-day credit. Without the deal, the star could’ve faced up to 7 years in jail.

Jackson is also required to complete weekly anger management classes for a year, as well as weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while staying sober. If he finishes all the requirements, the felony charge could drop to a misdemeanor.

The actor was arrested after he got into a heated argument with an unidentified woman near her home. She claimed he stabbed her in the back, arm and leg before running off to a nearby hotel.

Strangely, Jackson was previously arrested just a few months prior to that for allegedly stabbing a man. He wasn’t charged for that incident, claiming that he did it in self-defense.

