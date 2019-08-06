‘Bachelor in Paradise’: How to Watch, What Time, and What Channel

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise is just hours away, and we have the scoop on how to fans can watch the hit reality TV series, what time it airs, and what channel you need to be tuned in to. Just like the other Bachelor franchise shows, Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC. For those watching the show live, Bachelor in Paradise kicks off Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. If you prefer to stream your TV shows, the show will be available for Hulu subscribers the following day, as will all subsequent episodes.

Additionally, other streaming services such as DIRECTV NOW, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue offer the option to watch ABC shows live.

Plus, the show airs two nights in a row — Mondays and Tuesdays — so fans get double their Bachelor-fix.

The beach is open! Who do you want to see together?

Fans of the show have been sounding off on Twitter, expressing how excited they are for it to return.

“OMG! I am so excited for the new season of [Bachelor In Paradise] [The Bachlorette] made me want more,” one fan exclaimed.

We’re ready for the #BachelorInParadise 2-Night Premiere Event to begin tonight! Are you? 🏝

“I’ll be watching!! I didn’t watch last season of the Bachelorette so I’m happy that it’ll feel like seeing new faces!” another fan tweeted to the show.

“I got my nachos and a drink I’m ready and waiting for tonight,” someone else wrote. “Paradise is open!”

“BIP > The Bachelor/ Bachelorette; it is more successful and fun too!” one other user commented.

“I want a rap battle between Hannah G and Cam tonight on #BachelorInParadise,” a fifth user joked.

Notably, it was recently announced that Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed for another season, so fans can rest assured that next year they will get a chance to see even more Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants living it up and hoping to finally find love in an exotic vacation spot, while also serving up lots of drama for fans.