‘The Bachelor’s’ Chris Soules Could Get 25 Years In Prison, Lose Farm And Millions After Fatal Car Crash

The former Bachelor star Chris Soules’ life will never be the same after his involvement in the car crash that took a life.

According to reports, Soules’ could stand to lose everything he’s worked toward after he allegedly crashed his truck into a tractor, killing a man. A lawyer spoke with HollywoodLife.com and gave details about the repercussions Soules could face.

On Apr. 24, Soules car crashed into a tractor and the ex Bachelor star fled the scene, leaving a 66-year-old man dead. On Apr. 25 he was charged with leaving scene of an accident where a death occurred, which is a Class D felony that comes with the possibility of up to 5 years in prison.

If Soules is found to have been intoxicated at the time, that can up the punishment of 25 years behind bars. Even if he gets off on all charges, he’s still looking at the possibility of losing his farm and $1.5 million fortune in court in a civil case. Attorney Nick Sarcone gave the publication a run down saying:

“Chris may be subjected to a Class D felony, which is the lowest class of felony in Iowa and faces up to a 5 year prison term for fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident. However, if alcohol or drugs are found in his system at the time of the accident he could be in much more trouble. I heard he went to the hospital and if they pulled blood which reveals any illegal substances or alcohol, then Chris may be facing a Class B felony which can carry up to a 25 year prison sentence.”

The Iowa attorney further went on to say, “If Chris only has the Class D charges, he can avoid prison time and have his sentence reduced to probation with help from a good attorney.”

“If Chris is found guilty of either charges, restitution may be ordered to the family of the victim for a large amount of money, maybe $150,000 or more. The family of the deceased can also go after Chris in a civil case for a lot more money too, regardless of the decision in the criminal case,” Sarcone added.

Soules had his first appearance in court and the reality star looked visibly upset. Only time will tell how the events play out.

