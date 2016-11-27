Baby Found Unharmed And Underground After Being Ejected 30 Feet From Car Wreck

An eight-month-old baby that was thrown 30 feet from a car during a tragic automobile collision suffered only minor injuries after being found beneath a drainage gate.

AMAZING: Infant tossed from wreck in Texarkana found in drainage grate unharmed: https://t.co/oRfD6G3AAC pic.twitter.com/qjH3dJTxGd — KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) November 26, 2016

Thanks to a miraculous discovery by a good samaritan, firefighters recovered the infant who was “sitting up and looking up at us waiting for us to pull her out.”

The child was believed to have been thrown from the car due to an improperly mounted car seat. The driver of an 18-wheeler was cited for an improper lane change, causing the car in which the infant was traveling to clip it, resulting in the collision. No other serious injuries were reported at the scene.

Captain Charlie Smith said to local news affiliate KSLA, “So many times we go out and things aren’t okay. And just during the holidays here to have a positive just feels good.”



Another firefighter on the scene, Josh Moore, claimed the baby appeared unfazed by the incident, noting, “She wasn’t screaming, she wasn’t crying, she was just sitting there waiting for us.”

EMTs treated the infant at the scene for minor scratches on her forehead.

