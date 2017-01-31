Azealia Banks Posts Rihanna’s Phone Number As Social Media Feud Escalates

The Azealia Banks and Rihanna feud has gone a step further. Banks shared a screenshot of the “Kiss It Better” singer’s phone number to her followers with the caption, “Bombs away!” The number has since been disconnected and Banks later deleted the screenshot.

I guess #AzeliaBanks was like two can play this game! #RiRi what’s the new number I got the disconnect voice message 😩 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

The move came when Rihanna went to Twitter to share a text message she received that read, “I don’t have to do anything to you miss. Beyoncé is already working heavy on you. Ever think to stop and think that’s why you have a drug and sex addiction?”

A second text was sent reading, “Lol girlie” and a third that read, “Best of luck.”

Rihanna posted the text with the number still included to her Twitter with the caption, “Weirdos.”

#Rihanna is over #AzealiaBanks at this point 😩 It’s comedy for her 😂 Why everybody always gotta put Beyoncé in it 😩 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

The feud between the two artist initially started when Azealia directed an Instagram message at Rihanna and “all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public.”

The note was in regard to President Donald Trump’s executive order that in part banned citizens from seven countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the United States for 90 days.

Rihanna previously spoke against the president’s actions, tweeting Saturday, “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

To which Azealia responded on Instagram, “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” Banks wrote. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people.”

The 25-year-old rapper also elaborated on her views regarding border patrol and concluded with comments on killing chickens. In response, Rihanna posted a kissing selfie to her own Instagram account along with the caption, “The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.”

Banks responded with several more Instagram posts, including two audio recordings arguing with Rihanna about chicken and the screen shot of the pop star’s alleged phone number.

RiRi posted once more when she shared a snap of herself kissing the camera with the caption, “What u came for.”

