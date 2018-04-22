Verne Troyer’s Last Social Media Post Is Heartbreaking

Verne Troyer passed away on Saturday, April 21, and his last post on social media left some fans reeling.

The 49-year-old actor was best known for portraying Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies. He was taken to the hospital earlier this month after police received reports that he was possibly suicidal. Troyer has battled severe alcoholism for many years, and has been candid about that with his fans.

Troyer’s family took over his Instagram page to keep fans updated on his condition. After learning of his passing, many went back to his last post, which was on April 3. A family member posted a simple message in text over a white background, which was re-written in the caption as well.

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” the post read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”

Just over three weeks later, another message informed his followers of his passing.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” read the family’s statement. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

The post described Troyer’s magnanimous demeanor, how he could lighten the mood in a room and inspire others with apparent ease. However, it also discussed his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues,” it said. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

“In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.”

While Troyer was best known for his part alongside Michael Meyers in the Austin Powers franchise, he adapted flawlessly to the new media landscape. He was a prolific entertainer on Instagram, Twitter and his YouTube channel. Many fans celebrated his memory by re-posting some of his funniest videos.

Troyer was hospitalized in 2002, when he reportedly almost died of alcohol poisoning. More recently, he spent two weeks in the hospital last April, after reportedly drinking too much on his way to rehab. After that, he entered an extensive treatment program.