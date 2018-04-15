Azealia Banks Deletes Posts Claiming She Was Drugged and Raped

Rapper Azealia Banks took to social media on Saturday and claimed in a since-deleted Instagram story post that she had been roofied and raped over the weekend.

“Lowkey just got raped,” Banks wrote. “I feel like dirt.”

She followed it up with a series of videos addressing the fans, which were compiled together and put on YouTube.

“I just feel so dirty and stupid right now, you know? We were just hanging out and one thing led to another,” Banks said. “I just feel really dumb, because it was partially my fault… I’m just like sitting here like feeling f–king low and sh-t… I just want to f–king disappear right now.”

“You don’t really realize it like this rape sh-t,” she continued. “Men can just prey on you and f–king like badger you, force you to say yes… to the point where you feel like you gave consent but you didn’t give sh-t. You never wanted to do sh-t… someone really just got the f—ing best of me.”

Banks did not name the alleged assaulter, and according to Page Six it is unknown if she has filed a police report.

She continued to go into detail with more posts, describing her feelings being unknowingly drugged.

“I’ve never felt that type of intoxication in my life,” Banks said. “I woke up my throat was in pins and needles. It’s under control now my brothers and friends are here. I’m going to be fine don’t panic guys. I love you. I def got drugged in my drink but I’m waking up again.”

Once the posts were deleted, Banks claimed things were now “under control.” The Blast reportedly reached out to her, but received no comment.

Born and raised in Harlem, Banks first earned Internet fame by releasing songs on her MySpace account starting in 2008. At age 17 she was signed to her first recording deal with XL Records and had her first hit, “212,” in 2012.

In February Banks announced she had signed a $1 million contract with E1 Entertainment. Her second studio album, Fantasea II: The Second Wave is scheduled for release later this year.

“I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment,” Banks announced via Instagram. “I have a home again… I’m crying. The industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have shelter again.”

Outside of her music career, Banks has been in a public social media feud with fellow rapper/singer Rihanna.

