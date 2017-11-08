Celebrities Who Are Posting 9/11 Tributes on Social Media

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in which thousands of lives were lost. To honor the victims, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes.

From movie stars to the country singers, many famous figures have expressed their sadness in remembrance of the tragic events that took place in New York City, Washington D.C., and Somerset, Pennsylvania. Check out celebrity social media posts for 9/11 below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barack Obama paid homage to the victims of the terrorist attacks and gave thanks to all of those who protect the country.

We remember everyone we lost on 9/11 and honor all who defend our country and our ideals. No act of terror will ever change who we are. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2017

“We remember everyone we lost on 9/11 and honor all who defend our country and our ideals,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “No act of terror will ever change who we are.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity tributes for 9/11.

Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez

Britney Spears posted a moving photo of the WTC memorial that shows a rose placed on the monument and a crowd of others paying respects to those who died.

“Remembering those we lost on 9/11,” Spears tweeted. “#NeverForget #September11th.”

Jennifer Lopez, who is from New York City, uploaded a touching photo showing the beaming lights shining over the skyline where the WTC used to be.

“We will ALWAYS remember #NeverForget,” Lopez captioned the post.

We will ALWAYS remember #NeverForget A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel

‪United we stand. #NeverForget #September11‬ ?? A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Mark Wahlberg, who has played heroic American figures in films such as Lone Survivor and Patriots Day, shared a message of unity on Instagram along with a picture of the New York City skyline.

“United we stand,” he wrote.

Wahlberg’s Transformers co-star, Josh Duhamel, urged his fans to remember an important message from the tragic events of 9/11 by posting a picture of a letter on Instagram.

“If we learned nothing else from this tragedy, we learned that life is short and there is no time for hate,” the note read.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris

American Idol winner and country superstar Carrie Underwood took to Twitter on Monday to share a simple hashtag in remembrance of 9/11.

“#NeverForget,” Underwood wrote.

Rising star Maren Morris recalled the moments she watched the WTC collapse on TV as a youngster.

“16 years ago, I was in my 6th grade homeroom when they wheeled the tv in. #NeverForget,” the “My Church” songstress wrote.

16 years ago, I was in my 6th grade homeroom when they wheeled the tv in. #NeverForget — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 11, 2017

Reese Witherspoon and Olivia Munn

Thinking a lot today about the first responders in this country, who risk their lives to save others and put their own needs aside to help others. These people are the heart of the #USA and deserve to be honored everyday. #Honor911 #911 #hurricaneharvey #hurricaneirma A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Hollywood superstar Reese Witherspoon expressed her appreciation for all of the people who serve as first responders, whether it be in a situation like 9/11 or more recently, hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Thinking a lot today about the first responders in this country, who risk their lives to save others and put their own needs aside to help others,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

“These people are the heart of the #USA and deserve to be honored everyday. #Honor911 #911 #hurricaneharvey #hurricaneirma.”

X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn shared an old photo of New York City showing the Statue of Liberty with the old WTC buildings towering in the background. She posted the picture with the hashtag, “#neverforget.”