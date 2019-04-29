50 Cent and Lala Kent’s Feud Escalates After He Continues to Go After Producer Randall Emmett on Social Media

50 Cent is not giving up on getting his money back from Power co-producer Randall Emmett. After calling out Emmett, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, on Instagram over the weekend, the 43-year-old rapper shared a series of posts warning retribution if Emmett didn’t pay back an outstanding $1 million loan to 50 Cent by Monday.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, made repeated references to Emmett’s claims he was suffering a heart attack in a text exchange he had previously shared to Instagram. One of those references came in the shape of a meme of late Sanford and Son star Redd Foxx, who mimicked having a heart attack. The meme was paired with an alleged text from Emmett that used a misspelled version of 50 Cent’s name. “I’m sorry Fofty… going to ER to make sure not having a heart attack… please fifty no more…” the quote read.

“You should have gave me my money,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “When the f— is really going on LOL.”

He also shared a photo that Emmett presumably sent him of Emmett in the hospital, but had no sympathy for the 48-year-old, writing, “Your [sic] not gonna die before Monday [Randall Emmett] go ahead knock your self out. [sic] LOL.”

After that, the rapper shared before-and-after screenshots of Emmett’s Wikipedia page, which appeared to be edited by 50 Cent fans to reflect the details of the dispute.

He even revealed that he was making money off the dispute, sharing a graphic of a T-shirt he was selling. The shirt had a text conversation printed on it: “‘I’m sorry FOFTY.’ ‘$1,000,000.’”

Sunday night, he shared a Game of Thrones-themed post of himself sitting on the throne. “Monday is coming,” read text on the post, referring to Emmett’s due date to pony up the alleged money owed to 50 Cent.

In another post, he shared a video clip from Family Guy in which Stewie beats up Brian for not paying him back. “Shoulda faked a heart attack,” text read on the post.

The feud boiled to the surfaced on Friday after 50 Cent shared a clip of Emmett’s fiance Kent, 28, revealing to Vanderpump Rules castmate Stassi Schroeder on the reality show that after she and Emmett hooked up for the first time, he bought her a Range Rover.

“I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable; he would just send me, like really expensive gifts,” Kent said in the clip. “The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’”

50 Cent captioned the video, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoes are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes b— yassss. Then just run out and s— a d—. LOL smh.”

Kent clapped back in a pointed response. “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo,” Kent wrote on social media, swapping 50 Cent’s gender in an antiquated attempt to mock his masculinity. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Calling for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

Following Kent’s clapback is when 50 Cent shared the screenshots of discussions he had with Emmett, who worked on the rapper’s STARZ series, Power.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” 50 Cent wrote.

After Kent said 50 Cent’s posting of the Vanderpump clip was done “to diminish the validity of the #MeToo movement,” he responded, “Hey how is the Range Rover? There’s no difference between Harvey Weinstein and Randel [sic] Emmett! This is reality, not reality TV. Bravo B—.”

In February, Kent told Us Weekly that Emmett was “the most incredible human in the world.”

“Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty