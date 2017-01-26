Aspiring Actor Live Streams Suicide On Facebook Days After Being Arrested In Alleged Sex Crime

On Monday, an aspiring actor from Texas committed suicide in North Hollywood while broadcasting on Facebook live. According to the Los Angeles Times, the man was identified as Frederick Jay Bowdy.

While broadcasting live, 33-year-old Bowdy told his followers watching the video that he intended to kill himself. A concerned, out-of-state family member phoned the Los Angeles Police Department around 5:30 a.m. to report the situation, Sgt. Tiffany Ljubetic says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the police found Bowdy, he was in his car near Fulcher Avenue and Cumpston Street. Before the law enforcement officers were able to make contact with the actor, he had already killed himself.

After the video was shared on social media, some believed that the shocking clip was a hoax given that Bowdy is an actor. However, the livestream was, in fact, real.

Facebook has since removed the video.

Just days before killing himself, Bowdy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. This past Friday, he was released from jail after posting $100k bail, according to Janice Banks, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt.

He was not charged with a crime after the arrest.

Bowdy had recently relocated from Texas to Southern California. While living in the Forth Worth area, Bowdy worked as a teacher and coach. He moved to California to pursue an acting career.

Bowdy seemingly was making strides as an actor as he appeared in one of the lead roles in the 2016 film “Prepper.”

In the Facebook video, Bowdy discussed some of the issues that he faced as a young kid. He explained that he raised two children while in college, and then fathered four more kids.

What was your reaction after hearing this aspiring actor live streamed a video of committing suicide?

Up Next: Mother Vanishes With Her Two Children After Blind Date and House Fire | Florida Mom Accused Of Despicable Acts With Multiple Teens At A Party In Her Home | Paris Jackson Makes Shocking Allegation Regarding Michael Jackson’s Death | The Horrifying Moment The Minnesota Governor Collapses During Middle Of A Speech | Attempted Murderer Testifies She’s ‘So Proud’ Of Herself For Stabbing Nurse

[H/T Los Angeles Times]