Ashley Johnson Pays Tribute to Her TV Father Alan Thicke From ‘Growing Pains’

Ashley Johnson is paying tribute to her TV father, Alan Thicke, who suffered a heart attack at the age of 69.

Thicke and Johnson appeared in the popular 80s comedy Growing Pains. Johnson posted an emotional photo of her looking up at Thicke as he was talking to her.

“I love this picture. I would hang on to every word this man said and you can see it in this moment,” the actress said on Instagram.

“Sometimes, it can feel lame to post on social media when things like this happen. It feels private. It never feels like it’s enough. You can never say enough. He meant a lot to me. He was my first ‘TV dad’”.

“As a kid, that concept is strange and you just accept that person as family. I adored him. I loved him. Over the years, he became so much more than just a TV Dad. He was a mentor and one of loveliest human beings in the world. I will continue to love and adore him for as long as I’m still here.”

Thicke is survived by his wife Tanya and his three sons.

