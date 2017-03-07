Ashley Graham Reveals New Cleavage-Filled Video On Instagram

Ashley Graham just unleashed a new Instagram video that is all cleavage. The Sports Illustrated cover girl put her busty build on full display in a brief clip shared on Monday.

One of my fav looks from this season of #ANTM👸🏻 Watch the finale WEDNESDAY on @VH1! A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “One of my fav looks from this season of #ANTM Watch the finale WEDNESDAY on @VH1!”

The video shows Ashley Graham sporting a nude-colored top with a deep plunging neckline. Her dark brown locks are parted down the middle of her head and cascaded down her back. Graham is holding her phone while rocking out to a Beyonce song.

The clip was a total hit with Ashley’s more than 3.5 million Instagram followers. Since posting on social media, the video racked up more than 770k views, 134k likes, and thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

This isn’t the first time this week that Ashley has blown up Instagram with her smoking hot posts. On Monday, the America’s Next Top Model judge went completely topless. The day before, Graham stripped down completely nude for one of her sexiest posts ever.

Even though Ashley Graham is one of the world’s most sought after models at this time, she recently explained to Vogue magazine that she was told from the start of her career that she would likely never going become as popular as she is today.

“For 10 years I’d been told I was always going to be a catalog girl, never a cover girl. Well, I got with IMG and did five covers in a year, boom, boom, boom. See, if you have a pretty face doors will open, but your job isn’t just to walk through them, it’s to get invited back,” she told D’Souza. “Look, I hit the beauty jackpot, I get it, but that’s not enough, you’ve got to have more to have longevity in this business. It’s always been, ‘OK, so what can I do now?’”

Graham has a different figure than the stereotypical supermodel, but she has learned to embrace what makes her unique.

“Do I sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself,” she said. “A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am.”

