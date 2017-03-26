Ashley Graham Shows Full Figure In Multiple Swimsuits In Fiji

Model Ashley Graham has shown off her figure time and time again but this latest post to social media takes the cake!

The 29-year-old posted to Instagram showing off her full figured assets in multiple pics taken for a shoot in Fiji. The model used the new IG feature allowing her to feature multiple photos in one post. In the first few photos she is in a black swimsuit with a tie-up back as she poses in the sand and in the water. The next photo shows her in a knit bikini while she holds on to her bosom. And in the third pic she is featured in a nude bikini with sparkly details. In all photos her long brunette hair is flowing down her back.

She captioned the photo set: “BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji.”

BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

We’re use to seeing the body confident model display her figure all over social media. She’s posted photos completely nude and in various types of swimwear. Just a few weeks back, Graham posted a relaxing picture of herself lying poolside in a bikini bottom and t-shirt she had tied around her stomach. The model skipped the bra or bikini top and let it all hang out.

She captioned the pic: “That was fun.”

That was fun🌞 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

