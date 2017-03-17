Ashley Graham Opens Up About Being Body Shamed By Exes

Ashley Graham is opening up about her previous relationships and talks being body shamed by ex-boyfriends.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model is a champion of positive body image, and her career has been an example of an evolving fashion industry. But that success did not come easy for Graham.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, she shared some of her personal experiences with bullying and body shaming during the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street.

“Nothing’s actually surprised me,” Graham said of hearing others’ body shaming stories. “I’ve lived exactly what they’re living. I’ve lived the torment of the names. I’ve lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life.”

“It’s the same cycle, it doesn’t matter what generation we are in,” she added. “Every kid is going to go through the same thing.”

The Vogue cover girl also admitted to having insecurities about her own body. Graham joked that she sometimes feels like the “fattest woman alive,” but makes sure to combat those thoughts by reciting positive affirmations in front of a mirror: “[I say]’You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful.”

And while Graham has had her share of bad boyfriends in the past, she found a good man in husband Justin Ervin.

The model often shares pictures of the two looking absolutely in love. Just last week Graham took to Instagram to share some snaps with her beau. She captioned the pictures, “Husband & Wife.”

Husband & Wife A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:38am PST

More News:

[H/T ET]