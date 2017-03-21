Artie Lange’s New Mugshot From Drug Arrest Tells A Sad Story

Comedian Artie Lange has been in the headlines several times in the last few weeks — for better or worse.

On the good side of things, the HBO comedy series Crashing, which Lange is a recurring character on, was just renewed for a second season.

But on the bad side of the news, the former Howard Stern Show sideman was arrested last week when police in Hoboken, New Jersey found heroin and cocaine in his vehicle and on his person.

TMZ reports that Lange was booked on three charges before being released.

After the news broke Lange tweeted that he was “doing great” and thanked the Hoboken police for their professionalism. But he also took a moment to recognize his own shortcomings in light of the incident.

I wish I could tell u how my story ends. I hope it’s being old & smiling cuz of unique memories. But I’m such a flawed person guys. Tryin! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Now, TMZ has attained Lange’s mugshot, and it paints a bleak picture of the former Mad TV cast member.

The photo shows Lange with wild, unkempt hair on what was definitely not his best day.

Hopefully, the comedian can take this arrest as a turning point, and clean up is act before his situation gets any worse.

