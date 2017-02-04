Ariel Winter’s Got a Sultry Favorite Pose For Her Photos

Ariel Winter has one of the best figures in Hollywood and the Modern Family star know just how to make it work for the camera. With her killer curves and impeccable fashion sense, she knows just how to make heads turns, and it looks like she is putting a new favorite pose to work in her recent photos.

The 19-year-old star just celebrated her birthday. Winter rocked a vintage style, low, low back dress with an almost hip-high slit up the side. It draped beautifully across the front and clung perfectly around the back. Needless to say, she looked amazing. In a recent photo of the evening, Winter shyly looked over her shoulder, showing all of her perfect curves to the camera – while also delicately holding her birthday cake.

🎂 #tb A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

It’s that innocent look-over-her-shoulder pose that seems to Winter’s new go-to angle for the camera. It is just shy enough to make her seem all innocent, while still showing off her toned and curvy body. It’s the perfect combination for her photos. Winter posted a photo of herself in her SAG Awards dress doing the same pose, which achieved the same look – perfection.

✨ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Of course, this isn’t the first time the actress has used this pose in her photos. In a photo for Elle Magazine last year, the actress rocked the over-the-shoulder look while relaxing poolside in a pair of short shorts.

@elleusa A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:25am PST

Needless to say, Winter knows how to work her angles, which is exactly what you want if you’re going to be photographed on the red carpet multiple times a year. Winter has spoken out in the past about how she has been the victim of body-shamming in recent years. It is one of the worst parts of growing up in the spotlight. But, thanks to the support she’s gotten from other amazing women in her life – including the confident Sofia Vergara – Winter has come into her own.

She is clearly confident in her skin. Talk about girl-power.

