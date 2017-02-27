Ariel Winter Shows Serious Skin In New Behind-The-Scenes Photoshoot Pic

Ariel Winter‘s latest Instagram pic is a steamy behind-the-scenes photo that shows off some serious skin. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram this past weekend to share the sultry snap.

The Modern Family star posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “#photoshoot #vibes.”

The image shows the black-haired beauty seated in a makeup chair while rocking a loose-fitting t-shirt. Ariel snapped a mirror selfie of herself with three of her other fashionable male friends while prepping for a photoshoot. In the pic, Winter’s tanned gams are on full display as she crosses one leg over the other while smoldering for the camera.

On Sunday, Ariel Winter took to social media to share what the final result of her latest photoshoot for Global Culture Magazine Imagista. She posted a brief video that showed her rocking a see-through bustier that accentuated her ample cleavage. The lingerie top had a deep v-shaped neckline with only small sections of the racy getup that protected her modesty.

To complete her look, Ariel’s raven black bob haircut was teased into small waves that swept across the side of her face. Her makeup artists gave her a seductive smoky eye look and shiny, glossed lips.

Winter captioned the clip: “#photoshooter @allanface @ryanrichman.”

Ariel Winter’s most recent fashion trend has been to show off a lot of leg. AtVanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood ceremony in West Hollywood earlier this month, Winter attended the event wearing a sizzling hot black ensemble that featured a thigh-slit that came nearly up to her hips.

This past weekend, Winter gave her 2.9 million followers a glimpse at her smoking hot look for the event, and it will make your jaw drop to the floor.

What do you think is Ariel Winter‘s sexiest Instagram snap?

