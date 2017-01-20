Ariel Winter Just Posed Topless

Ariel Winter posed topless for SELF magazine to show how confident she is in her body. Growing up, she was teased about her figure but that has all changed now.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem,” she says. “When I started [Modern Family], I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt — I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it. Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online.”

In order to come to terms with accepting her body transformation, Ariel Winter turned to her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara.

“I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like,” said Winter. “[Sofia] could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, ‘Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,’ or ‘Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.’”

Another figure that was a source of encouragement in Winter’s life was her sister, Shanelle Workman.

“I look up to her so much,” she said. “I would listen to her talk to me, saying, ‘It doesn’t matter what other people think. You are who you are. It’s not going to change. Love yourself for who you are. People are going to hate regardless of what you do. You could conform to everything they say, and they’re still going to find something to pick. Or you could be yourself and be happy and not listen to what they say.’”

At the age of 17, Winter chose to undergo breast reduction surgery. Since then, the actress has been very outspoken about promoting body confidence on social media, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I think people make a lot of judgments about me based on what I wear and all the things that I do,” she said. “They kind of glorify and objectify a lot of the things that I do, and I wish people would just see me as the normal 18-year-old that I am. I’m doing the same things that everybody my age is doing.”

Now that Ariel Winter is feeling totally confident in her body, she definitely isn’t afraid to show it off. She regularly posts risque photos that have been quite a controversial subject, but the criticism doesn’t seem to faze Winter.

“Everybody is so hyped up on the fact that I post photos where my butt’s out. It’s a butt. Everyone has a butt,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Let me live! I’m enjoying my life, you’re enjoying your life, you should be posting your butt if you like it, too!’”

