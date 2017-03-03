Ariel Winter Debuts Wild Gold Dress

Ariel Winter has donned one of her most daring looks in recent weeks. While enjoying a night out in West Hollywood, the Modern Family star rocked a skimpy dress that put her hourglass shape on full display.

The 19-year-old wore a satin slip dress that left very little to the imagination while hanging at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood on Thursday night. The plunging neckline on the getup highlighted her busty build.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Ariel Winter here.

Winter wore a pair of nude-colored thigh-high boots and a shimmering silver choker. Her signature dark brown locks were pulled back and tied into a bun with the rest her hair hanging loose and resting on her shoulders. She completed her look with a heavy-handed makeup touch that featured smoky eyeshadow and a bold red lip color.

When the brunette beauty isn’t turning heads out on the town in West Hollywood, she has been taking to Instagram to promote her new film Dog Years, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

She captioned the pic: “BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017. @adam_rifkin THANK YOU for allowing me to play Lil and thank you to EVERYONE involved for the incredible experience of making this movie. To the cast and crew, I love you!!!!! A special shout out to the INCREDIBLE Burt Reynolds…I’m the luckiest girl in the world to know you and have worked with you F*ck yeah!!!!!!!!”

To keep up with Ariel Winter, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think Ariel Winter‘s gold dress is one of her sexiest looks?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]