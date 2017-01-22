Ariel Winter Takes Hard Stance On Donald Trump Becoming President

Almost all social media networks have been on fire the past 24 hours as Donald Trump was ushered into the Oval Office. Celebrities, both for and against him, have weighed in to give their take on the inauguration.

And now, Modern Family star Ariel Winter has made her opinion quite clear. Going by her recent Instagram photo, she thinks America might be in some serious trouble moving forward.

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

To be clear, this is an obvious meme and is not real.

After posting the picture, Winter fans, for the most part, took her side and agreed with it. Others thought the post was real.

Almost all celebrities are coming out and voicing their opinions on yesterday’s monumental day yesterday, and some opinions are much harsher than others. This post definitely straddles the line.

Do you agree with Ariel Winter‘s take on Donald Trump becoming President?

[H/T Instagram, Ariel Winter]