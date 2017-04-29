Ariel Winter Goes All Out Pink In Cleavage Filled Instagram Pic

Modern Family starlet Ariel Winter has taken to Instagram to share a flashback Friday pic of her looks from Coachellamusic festival.

The 19-year-old actress showed off a lot of skin while out at the festival. In one pic, we see Winter in blue short shorts, a white crop top that had slits across the chest area, showing off maximum cleavage and a pair of white sneakers.

She paired the look with a hot pink, waist length wig. In another pic she wore a striped bikini top and bottom. She kept on the wig for all looks at Coachella.

The starlet captioned the pics: “Coachella ’17 feat. Bacon Llama & Cher #fbf #tb.”

Check out Ariel’s looks below:

Meanwhile, the starlet recently opened up about the double standards she runs into on social media that praises men for their shirtless pics, but shame women for revealing too much.

In an interview with Yahoo, Ariel talked about the double standard on social media that praises men for their shirtless pictures, but shames women if people think their clothes are too revealing.

“Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares,” Ariel said. “When we try to be free and post what we want, it’s like, look at that slut on social media. That’s not what it is. We’re proud of our bodies. We’re proud of who we are. We’re made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it’s a little revealing, whatever.”

