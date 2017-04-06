Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky In Revealing Jeans On Instagram

Ariel Winter is back with another revealing Instagram post, and this one gives us a better look at one of her newest looks. In the photo uploaded Thursday night, the Modern Family starlet stuns in ripped jeans that give us a peek at her assets.

🐯 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Winter completes the stylish outfit with a white bralette, hoop earrings and tan high heels.

The caption doesn’t say much, just a playful tiger emoji, but that didn’t stop her sexy pose from receiving almost 60,000 likes in four hours.

However, this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen the Smurfs: The Lost Village star taking on this look.

On Sunday, Winter posted a shot in an almost identical outfit. Captioned “bb and me,” the photo showed the actress and a friend posted up on a black motorcycle.

💸bb and me💸 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

In other Winter news, she voiced Smurf Lily in Smurfs: The Lost Village, which comes to theaters on Friday. She’s also still voicing Sofia on the popular children’s cartoon Sofia the First, which returns on April 28.

She’s also still starring as Alex Dunphrey on Modern Family, which is currently airing its eighth season.

You can follow Ariel Winter on Instagram at @arielwinter.

[h/t Instagram: @arielwinter]