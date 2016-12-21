Are Jennifer Lopez And Drake Actually Dating?

All signs are pointing to a new big name couple in the music business. Many sources are wondering if Jennifer Lopez and Drake are becoming a thing. The two have been hanging out a lot lately, but does that mean that they are officially dating?

It’s unlikely that the two are actually in a romantic relationship, however, they are certainly part of a new professional relationship. J Lo and Drake have decided to collaborate musically, which is probably why the two have been spending time together.

Their musical pairing would also explain why Drake has been a special guest at a few of Lopez’s concerts of late. It’s probably important to have a good understanding of the artist’s music before you create a piece with her. Of course, it could also just be because he is a huge J.Lo fan – it probably doesn’t help that her concerts are a blast.

Of course, the rumors aren’t helped by the recent Instagram posts by Lopez and Drake. In one particular post the two artists look pretty cozy together. Drake even added a couple of heart-eyed emoji to the post.

Drake has had a bit of a rough year romantically. He announced his love for Rhianna on stage at the VMAs, but only dated the pop princess for a short while. J.Lo has also had it rough lately in that she recently broke up with her on-again-off-again love Casper Smart.

Who knows what the future might hold, but for now, it looks like the two are just friends.

