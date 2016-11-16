Aquaman Mixes Alcohol and Axes in Awesome Instagram Post

Jason Momoa, star of Game of Thrones and 2017’s Justice League, showcased how alcohol couldn’t alter Aquaman’s accuracy with an ax in a recent Instagram post.

I love beer and throwing Hawks mahalo @jackaxesinc BOOM A video posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 11, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Does this mean we’ll see Aquaman hurling tomahawks in Justice League or 2018’s Aquaman? Was this training for his recent show Frontier? Or does this simply showcase how a badass like Momoa likes to spend his free time? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see! Get even more Momoa next year in the movie The Bad Batch, a post-apocalyptic cannibal love story that sounds like a perfect fit for the Games of Thrones veteran. Let us know in the comments which Momoa project you’re most excited for!

The series is premiering on January 20th

[H/T Instagram / @prideofgypsies]