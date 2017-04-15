April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth On Livestream

Animal lovers and livestream enthusiasts rejoice! April the giraffe has given birth to a beautiful baby at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The birth has been eagerly anticipated online as more that almost two million people have been tuning into the livestream, which was hosted by the zoo on both Facebook and YouTube.

The 15-year-old mother-to-be went into labor Saturday morning after a 16-month pregnancy. Two hooves starting to emerge this morning, which told viewers the newborn would be arriving soon.

The new baby was born at 9:50 E/T and was alert and looking around. The proud mother nuzzled her child as onlookers rejoiced.

The gender of the giraffe is not yet known, but the park will update as soon as possible.

See the miraculous giraffe birth below.

The park is still streaming the scene inside the cage, which you can watch here. The baby has been walking around the enclosure and bonding with its mother.

You can head to Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page for updates on April and her offspring.

