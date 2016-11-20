Anthony Bourdain Roasts Heckler With Sizzling Comeback

Anthony Bourdain was in the middle of his show when an irate protestor accused him of eating dog meat. The chef took it in stride, and responded in the most Bourdain way possible.

It happened during Bourdain’s live show The Hunger in San Francisco. While he was on stage, a woman charged him, holding a sign and wildly waving her hand and pointing at Bourdain. It’s difficult to determine exactly what she says, but reports say she was accusing the chef of dining on dog.

Why the protestor thought Bourdain was a puppy eater is anyone’s guess, but the chef shut her down in the most perfect way possible.

The next day, Bourdain reiterated he’s never eaten man’s best friend.

Do you think the protestor was over the line, or do you think Bourdain really does eat dog?

