This Angelina Jolie Lookalike Eerily Could Be The Real Star’s Twin Sister

A woman from Hales Corners, Wisconsin looks so much like Angelina Jolie that people are literally unable to tell them apart.

34-year-old Melissa Baizen, who describes herself as an “ordinary” mother-of-two, claims that she is often “overwhelmed” and “embarrassed” by how much attention she receives because of her uncanny resemblance to the Maleficent star. Baizen even says she has been given a small taste of what it must feel like to be a Hollywood A-lister due to the number of strangers that regularly approach her for photos and autographs.

The optical manager admitted that she is normally critical of her appearance. However, she is always flattered by the comparison to Angelina Jolie.

“I do get recognized. I get stared at quite a lot,” she said according to Daily Mail. “I find it funny. It’s quite surreal. She has always been an idol of mine. It’s crazy to be compared to her.”

Melissa has great admiration for the 41-year-old Oscar winner. Baizen even dressed up as Jolie’s Maleficent while attending the Bristol Renaissance Faire last year and she seriously looked like Angelina Jolie’s identical twin.

“I have dressed up as Maleficent before for the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a lot of people were coming up to me,” she said. “It’s quite overwhelming. I get a taste of what it’s like to be her. It’s nice and I’m sure you would get used to it but I don’t think it’s on the cards for me. I’m just a normal girl.”

Baizen says that her favorite Jolie films are The Changeling and Beyond Borders.

“I have looked up to her quite a lot. I like her movies but I admire her most for her humanitarian work.”

While many others can’t help but notice Melissa’s strikingly similar looks to that of Jolie, she often doesn’t feel quite as stunning as the famous actress.

“I’ve always been hard on myself. Some days I see it but others don’t think I look like her. I wish I had her smile, I hate my teeth.”

One trait that Melissa feels is a stark contrast to Jolie is her “personality.”

“My personality is completely different but a lot of people say I really look like her. I think I’m probably a bit more animated than her and not so serious.”

Just as Melissa doesn’t always love the attention, she added that her partner definitely isn’t comfortable with it.

“I don’t think my partner likes all of the attention,” she said. “He’s okay with it but I think he does get a little bit jealous he would never say it but I think deep down he does.”

