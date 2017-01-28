Angelina Jolie Has Made A New Accusation About Brad Pitt

The battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has continued getting uglier as the two stars attempt to separate and settle arrangements for custody of their children. Most recently, Jolie accuses Pitt of “publicly impugning” her and new court documents claim he is “terrified the public will learn the truth.”

The serious allegations came to light when the couple was attempting to come to an agreement on their children’s records being publicly sealed. Pitt initially attempted to make the records private, but when Jolie weighed in, she agreed on records relating to her children being sealed but claimed Pitt was attempting to deflect his ‘own role in the media storm that has engulfed’ the children.

Daily Mail has posted some of the papers, which you can see here. Jolie’s attorney, Laura Wasser, says in the papers, “There is no question that this case has been of extraordinary interest to the public since its inception.”

“And there is little doubt that (Pitt) would prefer to keep the entire case private,” Wasser added. “Particularly given the detailed investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegations of abuse.”

Most of these allegations stem from an incident where Pitt supposedly struck one of his children on a private airplane back in September, but the actor was cleared of abuse charges after an investigation.

Wasser implies these are all attempts from Pitt to distract people from the issue at hand, which is his own competency as a parent.

“Her conduct in this case has been grossly mischaracterized by (Pitt),” the document reads. “Likely terrified that the public will learn the truth, (Pitt) is now casting blame at (Jolie) for the consequences of his own actions.”



The papers also say that Pitt refuses to adhere to agreed upon conditions for visiting his children, which say he must be supervised by a therapist during all encounters. Although each of Pitt’s visits with his children has been supervised by their therapists since October, the actor seeks unsupervised visits, which “was not recommended by the children’s therapists and not agreed upon in the prior custody stipulation agreement.”

From the sound of things, this battle is going to get worse before it gets any better, but we wish for a swift resolution in regards to what’s best for the family.

