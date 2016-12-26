An Elephant Cranks Out A Fart On Another Elephant’s Head

The holidays are a time for giving, traditions, and spending time with family. Sometimes, conflicts between family members can get pretty heated, and the same can be true in the animal kingdom. When push comes to shove, sometimes the only option you’re left with is to fart on someone’s head.

As you can see in the video above, there was a heated battle between three elephants who all wanted to be at the top. The video’s description gives a detailed account of the spectacle:

“Faa Mai loves to climb up Kabu’s hill. Over and over she will do this. But every time when she reaches the top, Kabu will push her off, reclaiming the mound as her own. Faa Mai becomes frustrated with this and, while continuing to play, decides to share a lesson of her own. Listen for what Faa Mai is thinking at Elephant Nature Park.”

Although an elephant farting on a human’s head could potentially lead to one’s demise, but Kabu seems relatively unfazed by the incident. Here’s hoping the two were able to settle their differences and reconcile over some egg nog to have a nice holiday together.

What’s the worst thing a family member has done to get back at you? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T YouTube/elephantnews]