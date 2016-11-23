An Arrest Has Been Made In Connection To 3 Doors Down Overdose Death

A doctor had been arrested in connection with 3 Doors Down founding member and former guitarist Matt Roberts’ death in August, according to reports from TMZ.

Roberts passed away from a prescription drug overdose while he was in a hotel in Wisconsin. The guitarist was scheduled to play at a charity event the next day. He was 38 years old.

TMZ reports that law enforcement in West Bend, Wisconsin, have fingerprinted Alabama-based physician Dr. Richard Snellgrove as the suspected source of the prescription drugs. They have indicted him for illegal drug distribution. Snellgrove reportedly prescribed five different controlled substances to different names, which were all intended for Roberts, prosecutors allege.

The guitarist left the group in 2012 to focus on ongoing health and circulation problems.

Our deepest condolences continue to go to the family during this difficult time.

