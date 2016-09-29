Amy Schumer Is First Woman To Make The Forbes Highest Paid Comedians List

Comedienne Amy Schumer has risen to the top of comedic fame over the past few years, and it doesn’t seem like she’s stopping anytime soon. She has done this unapologetically and without any shame whatsoever. From highly risque comments to steamy photoshoots, Schumer has now made it to the big leagues. It’s time to add one more accomplishment to the list. She’s now the first woman to appear on the Forbes highest paid comedians list.

The Inside Amy Schumer star brought in a whopping $17 million last year. Forbes attributes the success to an $8 million book advance, her highly successful show on Comedy Central, the feature film Trainwreck that she wrote, and her stand up tour with Aziz Ansari. She is also the first comedienne to have a show at Madison Square Garden.



Schumer may not be to the taste of everyone, but she has struck a chord with an audience that definitely wants more of her.

She has several more projects slated for the near future including more Inside Amy Schumer episodes and a mother/daughter comedy/action film that she is writing.

[H/T CNN]