Amy Schumer’s Wedding Officiated by Comedian Playing His Most Famous Character

Amy Schumer shocked fans when she secretly married chef Chris Fischer last week, but the surprises from the celeb-laden ceremony don’t stop there. A close look at the photos from the day of love will reveal a very special guest who happened to be officiating the ceremony.

With a little help from Who? Weekly podcast host Lindsay Weber, fans noticed that the person officiating the event was comedian John Early — dressed in drag as one of his most famous characters, Vicky.

Vicky is the sassy, chain-smoking midwestern character that Early portrayed most famously in his episode of The Characters on Netflix.

Early himself posted a photo of himself officiating the wedding on Thursday, confirming what many had already wondered, but unfortunately, video of the ceremony remains under wraps. Vicky stuck to her costume to a T, complete with the bell sleeves, jeans and denim stole.

Early told Vulture that he almost chickened out when Schumer asked him to officiate just days before the wedding.

“I got a text from Amy Schumer about three nights before the wedding that said, ‘Will you officiate my wedding as Vicky? Adele backed out,’” Early said, laughing on the phone. “I was paralyzed for probably 20 minutes and I considered saying no, because it just seemed too overwhelming, and then I realized that I would never forgive myself if I said no. It just made for such a good story, I just had to do it.”

Early said he met Schumer at the premiere of her Broadway debut in Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower and that she and Fischer were both big fans of Vicky.

“She’s really evangelical about The Characters, which is so sweet,” Early said of Schumer. “She has good taste and her main goal was to keep it fun and funny. So what better person to hire than Vicky?”

So he says he got ordained online, dug out his Vicky costume and drove over to Malibu the day of the wedding with Trainwreck actress and fellow wedding guest Claudia O’Doherty, who also did Early’s makeup before the wedding.

“My Vicky costume has been balled up in a suitcase since I last used it. I just told Claudia to bring a bunch of makeup and we just drove to Malibu for two hours before the wedding and just threw it on,” Early said. For the seaside ceremony, he found his denim — a clergy stole that read “Reverend Vicky” in rhinestones made by his friend Tina Stormberg — and went barefoot with his toenails painted red.

While we may never be privy so the entire comedic performance, Early shared his opening line with Vulture: “Dearly beloved — and Seth Meyers — we are gathered here today for what I’ve just been told is a Jewish wedding.”

He said he took a peek at the guest list and felt comfortable teasing the late-night host. Other celebs in attendance were Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, Lauren Hutton, Chelsea Handler, David Spade, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Judd Apatow, Bridget Everett. and others. “I was like, ‘This is hell,’” said Early when he first heard who was coming.

But in the end, Early let Vicky take over and all was well.

“If I were up there doing it myself, I would be in a prison of my personality. It would be terrifying,” Early said. “Not to be too artsy about it, but I was in very good hands with Vicky. She’s in control. She’s not afraid to be sincere. Vicky is a softie, and she’s religious! She’s a God-fearing woman. I think she understands the sanctity of the moment.”