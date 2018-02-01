Amy Schumer Weighs in on the Allegation Against Her Friend Aziz Ansari

Amy Schumer has struggled to form her opinion of Aziz Ansari following the controversial sexual assault accusations made against her friend and fellow comedian.

In an interview with Katie Couric for her Wonder Women podcast series, the Trainwreck actress revealed that, as a victim of rape herself, the #MeToo movement means more than choosing who to believe.

“He’s been my friend and I really feel for the woman. I identify with all the women in these situations,” Schumer said. “Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?’ “

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go,” Schumer told Couric of the allegations. “They go, ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behavior is not okay and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you’re leaving a mark for them too.”

In January, Ansari responded after a former date claimed several sexual acts occurred between them, despite her claim she was “physically giving off cues I wasn’t interested.”

The woman, only identified as Grace, said that “it took a really long time for me to validate this as sexual assault.”

“I was debating if this was an awkward sexual experience or sexual assault. And that’s why I confronted so many of my friends and listened to what they had to say, because I wanted validation that it was actually bad,” she told Babe.net of the experience.

Ansari, who stars in Netflix comedy Master of None, insisted their encounter was consensual. He said that Grace texted him the day after their encounter to say that while ” ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.”

The actor said he “took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Schumer continued to address Ansari’s case and the shifting culture as a whole, saying women should adhere to a code of conduct and speak up when a behavior makes them uncomfortable.

“If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz one, I don’t think there’s any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it’s good for everybody to learn that that behavior’s not acceptable,” she admitted. “It’s not a crime, but it’s not cool. And it can still really mess with a woman.”

While she admits that telling a “nice guy” his behavior is unacceptable, the “hard” conversation could help prevent future issues with other women.