Amy Schumer Pregnant With First Child

Amy Schumer is reportedly pregnant, according to a close friend’s Instagram Story on Monday.

Schumer married her husband Chris Fischer earlier this year, and the good news just keeps coming. On Monday, she asked her friend, Jessica Yellin, of News Not Noise, to announce the pregnancy on social media. Yellin cleverly disguised the information in a post about upcoming senate races, listing all of the candidates that Schumer supports in a note. She encouraged viewers to “read all the way to the bottom,” where she had slipped the pregnancy news in.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said in her explanatory video. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”



“I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer,” it read simply.

Schumer teased the announcement herself on Instagram as well. She posted a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry where she had photo shopped hers and Fischer’s faces over theirs.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page,” she wrote. “Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Schumer has been hard at work this year both with comedy and activism. She has taken up the call to defend transgender rights in the last several days, and earlier this month she was even arrested for protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She was there alongside her I Feel Pretty co-star Emily Ratajkowski.

Schumer and Fischer got married back in February, in a private ceremony in Malibu, California. They were joined by just about 80 guests, including close friends and family as well as major stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Anniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Larry David. Their wedding was on Feb. 13 — just one day before Valentine’s Day.

Schumer and Fischer began dating in November of 2016. They have kept their relationship as low key as possible ever since, though Schumer did show off wedding pictures and a few glimpses of their honeymoon on social media. The two travelled to Italy to celebrate their mutual love for food and wine.