Amy Schumer’s Pregnancy: All the Times She Joked About Expecting

Amy Schumer announced her pregnancy on Monday, after years of sardonic jokes about the subject in her work.

Schumer’s comedy often revolves around women’s reproductive health and abortion laws. She has joked at times that she would never have kids, while other times she has insinuated that she could have one at any moment. One thing is for sure: Schumer has put a lot of thought into pregnancy over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Schumer has had a meteoric rise to success in the world of comedy. She cut her teeth in stand-up comedy, where she spent years touring and refining her material. She broke onto the scene on the show Last Comic Standing, and before long she was producing material for long televised specials.

Through that, Comedy Central bought a sketch comedy show called Inside Amy Schumer, where she combined skits, stand-up and interviews.

Finally, in the last few years, Schumer has broken into blockbuster comedy films, where she has continued to play nuanced female characters with conflicting feelings about pregnancy. Schumer has become known for her liberal sexual material, and she has both embraced and eschewed that image at times in her work.

Monday’s announcement that Schumer is pregnant for real, this time with her husband, Chris Fischer, is significant for the comedian. In all likelihood, there are some new jokes on the way pertaining to the reality of pregnancy and how Schumer finally decided it was time. Until then, here’s a look at some of her best jokes on the subject over the year.

Just For Laughs

Schumer showed off some of her early material about pregnancy during a set at Just For Laughs in 2011. At the time, she was 30 years old, and the audience loved her candid take on pregnancy — and her avoidance of it.

Western Medicine

Schumer skewered the world’s apparent hatred for alternative medicine in a skit about holistic birthing trends on her show. It began with a made-up trend called “turtle births,” and only got more insane from there.

Saturday Night Live – The Day You Were Born

Schumer hosted Saturday Night Live on the weekend of Mother’s Day earlier this year, and she gave an honest appraisal of the early phases of motherhood.

Birth Control Commercial

Schumer kicked off season 3 of her series with an honest commercial for birth control, and all the hoops women seem to have to jump through just to get it.

Teen Mom

Another clip from her early material features Schumer discussing her undying love for MTV’s Teen Mom. During an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show, she admitted that the show was a personal favorite, while dragging its cast in the process.

Trainwreck – Baby Shower

Schumer’s first big movie was 2015’s Trainwreck, where she played a character who embodied many of her most popular jokes. The film flipped the stereotype of romantic comedies on its head, showing Schumer as the lifelong bachelorette while the men she dated wanted to settle down and have kids.

How Will This Relationship End?

A skit from season 1 of Inside Amy Schumer featured a brutally honest appraisal of how most relationships end. Unsurprisingly, one of those ended in an accidental pregnancy, where Schumer’s character predicted she would discover that she was pregnant after the break-up.

“Even though we’re not really together anymore, he won’t let me get an abortion?” she guessed.

“I would never pay child support, but I’m strongly pro-life. Now, don’t argue with me, ’cause I’m not smart enough to defend my position,” he answered.

Carry It to Term

In season 1, episode 8 of Schumer’s show, she did one of her “deep” interviews with a 6-year-old boy. She asked him all kinds of questions from a child’s perspective, punctuating it with stand-up routines about her lukewarm views on child-rearing.

“I think you’re great, I can’t believe I’ve been avoiding having one of you for so long,” she told him. She then cut to jokes on stage about how so many of her friends were starting to have kids on purpose.

“I’m not crazy, I just think you should consider terminating the pregnancy if it was rape, or incest, or with a readhead. Like, the unforgiveables, you know?” she said.