Amy Schumer Could Be The New Barbie

Amy Schumer might be the star of Sony’s forthcoming Barbie movie. The 35-year-old comedienne is currently in talks with the studio to play the title role in a live-action movie version based on the massively popular children’s dolls.

The original concept for the screenplay was developed by Hilary Winston. However, Amy Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, will more than likely take a crack at the script themselves, according to Variety.

The storyline for the movie will be reminiscent of classic films such as Splash or Big, in which the main character is in a fish-out-of-water situation.

After Schumer’s Barbie is kicked out of Barbieland because she doesn’t quite fit in with everyone else, she will venture out into the real world. By the time she returns to Barbieland, Schumer has made the realization that true beauty comes from the inside, and that she doesn’t have to fit in with other people’s definition of perfection.

While Schumer has become massively popular with her R-rated style in her standup comedy performances, the studio hand-picked her to star in this children’s film. Tom Rothman, one of the higher-ups at Sony, personally handed a script for the film to Schumer, and offered his take on his vision for the movie.

After reading over the script, Schumer was convinced. She shot an e-mail over to Rothman, and now contract negotiations have begun.

Mattel, the toy company behind the Barbie doll, has signed off on the project, according to Deadline.

Sony’s Lauren Abrahams will be overseeing the project. Amy Pascal, Laurie MacDonald, and Walter F. Parkes are attached to produce.

The production will now be aiming towards courting a director that will more than likely be a female. Given that the film is set to be a blockbuster summer movie in 2018, Sony will likely have high expectations out of the selected filmmaker for the project.

Reports have surfaced that there is a short list of directors that are being considered to helm the production, one of the names that has been mentioned is Me Before You director Thea Sharrock. However, her current filming schedule would conflict with the spring of 2017 production that Sony has planned.

Most recently, Amy Schumer finished filming on an untitled Jonathan Levine comedy as well as the DreamWorks drama Thank You For Your Service.

The film is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2018.

