America’s Got Talent Star Mel B Shares Tribute After Passing Of Her Father

America’s Got Talent judge and former Spice Girl Mel B paid an emotional tribute to her father Martin Brown earlier this month after he died from cancer.

The 41-year-old singer posted a poignant picture of flowers, cards and a candle on her Instagram page alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Thank you for everyone’s kind gestures and words of support it really does mean a lot,” she wrote. “If anyone wants to donate to St Gemmas hospice in Leeds, pls feel free to do so. They took such great care of my dad in his last few days on this earth. But I no (sic) he is in a better place now and I’m thankful phoenix and I got to hug him tell him how much we love him #restinpeacedaddy.”

The grieving star also posted an inspirational quote on her Instagram which read, “You have to be at your strongest when you’re feeling at your weakest.”

Early March Mel shared the sad news of her fathers death with a black and white picture of her and her sister holding her father’s hands.

She wrote, “It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years.”

She added, “Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve. With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x.”

The former Spice Girl signed off the caption with “Be Free Dad.”

