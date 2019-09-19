Mel B Posts Bizarre Nude Snap of Her Taking Shower With Her Dog

Melanie “Mel B” Brown’s unconventional way of bathing pup Cookie has fans sounding off in the comments after she shared a boomerang of herself nude in the shower with the little dog, smiling and shaking her stuff while cradling her pet like a baby. Ahead of her recent “Brutally Honest” show at the Leeds Grand Theatre, the Spice Girls star revealed she was “showering Cookie for my show tonight” in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:39am PDT

Some of the former America’s Got Talent judge’s followers were seriously weirded out by the display of puppy love, with one writing alongside a sick emoji, “Who has showers with their dog?”

Another wrote of Brown appearing naked in the post, “Why showing yourself naked in the shower??? Are women only getting attention if they get naked? Is that how women are depicted?”

Brown had plenty of defenders, however, who took on the negativity in the comment section.

“Either don’t follow or if you’re not following just move on and don’t comment then,” one responded. “No one cares about your shite input.”

Another explained of the star bringing her pup in the shower, “Little dogs often have water anxiety.”

“People that like to have a clean dog sometimes after they’re done showering will bring the dog in the shower with them just to have a clean dog, but some people are too ignorant to realize that,” yet another wrote.

Brown’s definitely been spread pretty thin over the past few months, launching her “Brutally Honest” tour after the conclusion of her Spice Girls reunion tour, which featured everyone in the original lineup except Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice. During a recent interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Brown admitted she was disappointed Posh hadn’t at least come to see one of her former bandmates’ shows.

“I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting,” she said. “Do I look like I know [why she didn’t]? I don’t know. I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said, ‘Yeah, I’m upset.’ I still am a little bit. But it is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what. But yeah, it is disappointing.”

