Mel B Breaks Her Silence After Losing Vision in One Eye: ‘I’m Still Dealing With It’

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is thanking her fans and doctors in the aftermath of a recent health scare.

The 43-year-old singer paid a visit to the hospital on Friday after she complained she lost sight on her right eye. A rep for the Spice Girls spoke soon after news broke about the health scare that Brown has been diagnosed with grits and uveitis, a form of eye inflammation.

Brown broke her silence on the situation Tuesday on Instagram, sharing an update on her condition and thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye,” Brown began her lengthy post on social media. “Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry.”

“I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by [an] eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye,” she said confirming her diagnosis.

Brown continued: “I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control. Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!”

The former America’s Got Talent judge also shared a photo of her eye covered by a patch, and asked her followers to help her find a “very cool” that fits her personality.

“I’m still dealing with it and will be [for] the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse,” she told her fans. “My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone — apart from Madonna — know where I can get one?”

Fans of the singer took to the comments section of the post to send well-wishes her way after the scary diagnosis, as well as to send their suggestion for the eye patch decor.

“Has to be a leopard print eye patch nothing else will do [leopard emoji] get well,” one fan commented.

“Absolute trooper. You are one woman who goes through thick and thin and still comes through it all standing. You deserve a medal, Mel. Continue to knock em dead. See you on tour!” Another fan commented.

Reports surfaced that Brown returned to rehearsals for the highly-anticipated Spice Girls tour soon after receiving treatment.

A source told PEOPLE rehearsals for the shows, set to begin in the U.K. on Friday, have been going smoothly

“They just had the friends and family show and it went well; her youngest daughter came out. She’s very involved with the tour and she’s excited about it. All is going well,” the insider said.

The Spice Girls tour begins in Dublin, Ireland on May 24. Mel B, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Geri Halliwell Horner and Emma Bunton will be touring without fellow bandmate Victoria Beckham.