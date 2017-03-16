American Horror Story Star Lily Rabe Welcomes New Baby Daughter

American Horror Story star Lily Rabe revealed on social media that she and her actor boyfriend Hamish Linklater welcomed a new baby girl last week.

Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. ❤✨❤✨ #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE A post shared by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

The 34-year-old actress captioned the adorable snap: “Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE.”

The image shows Lily Rabe planting a kiss on her daughter’s head. Her newborn baby is wearing the cutest hot pink beanie ever with a rose-colored onesie.

This is Rabe’s first child with her boyfriend of four years Hamish Linklater. He was previously married to playwright Jessica Goldberg for ten years and the two of them have a 9-year-old daughter together named Lucinda Rose.

Lily Rabe first announced that she was pregnant while making a visit to the White House for the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. She posted a photo on Instagram that showed her donning a stunning purple gown that accentuated her baby bump.

“A couple wks ago…Taking my baby to the White House,” she captioned the snap.

A couple wks ago.. Taking my baby to The White House. A post shared by Lily Rabe (@pillypie22) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:14pm PST

Lily Rabe’s most notable acting roles have been on FX’s American Horror Story. She has been featured in six seasons of the anthology series portraying characters such as Nora Montgomery, Shelby Miller, Sister Mary Eunice McKee, and Misty Day.

Congratulations to Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater!

