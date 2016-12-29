Amber Rose Shares A Snap That Sizzles On Instagram

Amber Rose has taken her Instagram game to a whole new level with her latest photo. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old model took to social media to share a steamy selfie while rocking a lace bodysuit that shows off her curvy figure.

Rose’s social media followers went absolutely crazy after she shared the shot on Instagram. The post received more than 234k likes, and more than 4k comments.

Even though Rose vowed to stay off social media under the end of 2016, her followers likely won’t hold it against her for going back on her word and posting this sexy snap.

This isn’t the first time that the Loveline host has broken her social media silence. Earlier in December, she couldn’t help herself but to share several new shots of Dancing With the Stars‘ Val Chmerkovskiy.

Rose posted a snap of Chmerkovskiy with the caption: “When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot a** pictures.”

Neither Rose nor Chmerkovskiy have confirmed that they are officially an item, but there is evidence suggesting that they are definitely dating.

The two might be playing it coy about their relationship, but a source close to them said that they are extremely “happy” about their budding romance.

“They’re solid and in a good place,” a source said about the pair. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

With Amber Rose posting sexy photos like the one she did on Wednesday, it’s easy to see why DTWS‘ Chmerkovskiy is likely crushing on the fashion designer.

