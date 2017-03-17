Amanda Seyfried And Now Husband Secretly Wed

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried has reportedly married her longtime partner Thomas Sadoski in a secret wedding.

On Thursday night, Sadoski joined James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden and referred to Amanda Seyfried as “my wife.”

“We eloped,” he said. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.”

The John Wick: Chapter 2 star continued by saying that the secret ceremony was “perfect,” and “we had a great day.”

“Listen, she’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world,” he said.

He then joked with Corden saying: “I know that you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so don’t tell anyone.”

Sadoski and his 31-year-old now wife announced their engagement back in September.

Amanda Seyfried is pregnant with Sadoski’s baby, and they are expecting to welcome their bundle of joy this November. Sadoski then addressed the fact that he is extremely excited to meet his new baby, but also quite scared.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. [Amanda] is extraordinary. She’s incredible. I’m terrified, to steal a line from Ghostbusters, ‘I’m terrified beyond capacity for rational thought,’ but I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

“[Amanda’s] already an extraordinary mom and I’m so proud of her. Her voice, my God I know, already this kid is lucky. She gets the singing. I clean up the poop.”

The exciting news of their wedding and baby on the way comes at the same time that the Mamma Mia! actress Amanda Seyfried became the victim of a hacking scandal with leaked nude photos surfacing on the Internet.

Amanda Seyfried and her legal team have issued a letter to demand that her private photos be removed from a porn website called Celeb Jihad.

The unauthorized pics were posted online and showed the blond-haired actress in various stages of undress and during “intimate moments” with her ex-boyfriend, according to TMZ.

