Watch: Alien Covenant Trailer 2

The new trailer for Alien: Covenant released, featuring more footagee and plot points about Fox’s new film—currently the 10th Most Anticipated Film on ComicBook.com.

Ridley Scott‘s Alien franchise continues with the sequel to Prometheus, returning to the original naming scheme and adding more species to the sci-fi horror mashup.

While the first teaser only gave a glimpse at the terror that awaits the crew of the Covenant, this new trailer shows a lot more egg-popping, face-hugging, xenomorph-stalking action.

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Check out the trailer to see the latest Weyland space expedition to go completely wrong, and let us know how excited you are for the latest entry in the Alien saga by voting below in the Anticipation Rankings.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19, 2017.